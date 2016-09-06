Green Jackets won at annual Fireman’s Fairways tournament

Three-time Green Jacket Golf Tournament winner Linda Kent (left) and first-time player and winner Chris Durrant are presented their green jackets during a tournament held Aug. 27 at Chimney Lake’s Fireman’s Fairways.

The Green Jacket Golf Tournament at Chimney Lake’s Fireman’s Fairways Golf Course Aug. 27 was a huge success, said organizer Rusty Rustemeyer.

“Thanks to over a dozen volunteers, in particular the Cullum kids, 25 sponsors and 48 competitors,” Rustemeyer said.

The event raised more than $1,200, which Rustemeyer said will go towards golf course upgrades and improvements.

The green jacket winners were Linda Kent, who picked up her third consecutive win, and Chris Durrant, a first-time player.

“Greenskeeper Bill Margetts received a special Augusta shirt in thanks for his tireless work to keep the course looking so great,” he said.

“Golf committee members are already working on making next year’s event even better.”