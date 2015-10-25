Timberwolves to face Seattle in exhibition games

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association rep tryouts are underway this week at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves coach Roy Call is inviting the public to a series of games where lakecity clubs will clash with two visiting teams from Seattle.

“The female program [in Williams Lake] will most likely have both a midget rep and a peewee rep team this season,” Call said.

Tryouts for both teams began Tuesday and finish up Thursday with a second on-ice session.

The week will be capped off with exhibition games versus the Western Washington Wild of Seattle on Friday, Saturday and Sunday where they’ll take on Williams Lake’s hopeful players.

“Seattle is bringing two teams — a U19 team (midget plus one year) and a U14 team (bantam),” Call said. “Both teams will play four games.”

He said the exhibitions will be a good gauge of his players’ strengths and skillsets.

“We’ll be using these games to help evaluate where the teams and individuals are,” Call said.

Both the Williams Lake midget and peewee girls teams — aside from competing in the Cariboo Amateur Hockey Association — will also play in the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association.

As for the games versus Seattle, Call added it should be a good opportunity for Williams Lake fans to come see some out-of-country teams.

“It’s not often we see international teams in Williams Lake,” he said.

After winning the CAHA zone with a two-game sweep over Prince George, the Timberwolves finished fifth out of eight teams at last year’s BC Hockey Midget Female Championships.

Just three players from last year’s team won’t be returning this season due to age restrictions — a situation Call said following last year’s provincials bodes well for his team’s future in the 2016/17 season.

Exhibition game times against Seattle are as follows:

Midget Female

• Friday, Sept. 9: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 10: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 10: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 11: 9 to 11 a.m.

Peewee/Bantam Female

• Friday, Sept. 9: 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 10: 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 10: 3:30 to 4:45 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 11: 7:30 to 8:45 a.m.