  • Connect with Us

Sports

Registration open for third annual Lakecity Chess Tournament

  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 1:00 PM
The third annual Lakecity Chess Tournament is coming up this October. - Photo submitted
The third annual Lakecity Chess Tournament is coming up this October.
— image credit: Photo submitted

Plans for the third annual Lakecity Chess Tournament are falling into place.

The tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, will house up to 40 players who will compete on the ancient battlefield.

Youth players will play in a Scholastic tournament alongside an Open Tournament.

Trophies and gift certificates will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners of the youth. The open section has a prize fund of $300 for first, second and third. Scott Richardson, one of the event’s organizers, said a tournament they attended in Vanderhoof last spring employed an exciting match format they intend to use at this year’s LCT.

“Matches were based on a Swiss system: four rounds, then a two-round single knockout finale with the top four players,” Richardson said. “This allows parents of younger and less experienced children to leave earlier if they wish and an audience for the finale.”

Clocks will be used in the youth section this year, also, Richardson said.

The first round of the tournament is slated to start at 10 a.m. with the last round scheduled for around 4 or 5 p.m. There will also be a lunch break at 1 p.m.

“There is a door prize and a youngest and oldest [player] prize,” he said. “Players 75 and older can play free of charge.”

Pre-registration began Sept. 1 with a 40-player cap, so Richardson advises to sign up early to ensure a spot. To register visit http://lakecitychess.homestead.com. The open section is $25 and the youth section is $20.

For more information e-mail wycc@caribooblades.com.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event