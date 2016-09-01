Registration open for third annual Lakecity Chess Tournament

The third annual Lakecity Chess Tournament is coming up this October.

Plans for the third annual Lakecity Chess Tournament are falling into place.

The tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, will house up to 40 players who will compete on the ancient battlefield.

Youth players will play in a Scholastic tournament alongside an Open Tournament.

Trophies and gift certificates will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners of the youth. The open section has a prize fund of $300 for first, second and third. Scott Richardson, one of the event’s organizers, said a tournament they attended in Vanderhoof last spring employed an exciting match format they intend to use at this year’s LCT.

“Matches were based on a Swiss system: four rounds, then a two-round single knockout finale with the top four players,” Richardson said. “This allows parents of younger and less experienced children to leave earlier if they wish and an audience for the finale.”

Clocks will be used in the youth section this year, also, Richardson said.

The first round of the tournament is slated to start at 10 a.m. with the last round scheduled for around 4 or 5 p.m. There will also be a lunch break at 1 p.m.

“There is a door prize and a youngest and oldest [player] prize,” he said. “Players 75 and older can play free of charge.”

Pre-registration began Sept. 1 with a 40-player cap, so Richardson advises to sign up early to ensure a spot. To register visit http://lakecitychess.homestead.com. The open section is $25 and the youth section is $20.

For more information e-mail wycc@caribooblades.com.