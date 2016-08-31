Campsall wins two archery medals at Americas Masters Games

Williams Lake's Al Campsall (left) claimed two medals — a silver and a bronze — from the Americas Masters Games in archery. The first-ever event was held in Vancouver during the last week of August.

A lakecity archer sniped two medals this week at the first-ever Americas Masters Games in Vancouver.

After three days of shooting Al Campsall, the lone Cariboo Archer at the Games, marched away with a silver medal and a bronze medal.

Campsall joined more than 4,000 athletes from 52 countries including North, South, Latin America and more who competed in numerous athletic events at the Games, held Aug. 26 to Sept. 4.

"I shot well, but after the first two days and 144 scoring arrows shot, I had the second best overall score for all archers and won the silver medal," Campsall said.

On Tuesday, the top eight archers shot off in elimination rounds against each other.

"In my first shoot-off I won 132 to 100 over an athlete from Trinidad and Tobago to advance," he said. "Then, I made a bad shot in the windy conditions on my first end of the second elimination round to put me behind by six points to a fellow Canadian.

"After I replaced my bow stabilizer I was able to claw my way back to within one point, but was defeated 128 to 129."

That put Campsall into the bronze medal match where he handily defeated his opponent from Great Britain, 142 to 102 to win the medal.

"All in all it was a great experience," he said. "I met athletes from many countries and the camaraderie was exceptional."

Cariboo Archers are now preparing for this weekend's BC Outdoor Target Championships in Kelowna.