Storm second to cap off season

The Williams Lake U13 Storm girls soccer team wrapped up their season with a second-place finish during the weekend at a tournament in Chilliwack.

The Williams Lake U13 Storm girls soccer team finished a successful year on the pitch with a second place finish in Chilliwack during the weekend.

The Storm got off to a blazing start with a 4-0 win over Squamish with Brityn Hinsche and Dylan Passeri each tallied once, while Brooke Levens scored twice in the victory. Tayla Pitt earned the shutout in goal and Pyper Alexander was named the game’s most valuable player.

Next, the Storm beat the host team, Chilliwack, 2-0, with Hinsche and Passeri again finding the twine. Pitt once again earned the shutout and Passeri was awarded game MVP.

In its third game Williams Lake lost 3-0 to a strong Coquitlam squad with Levens earning the game MVP honours.

Based on total points the Storm finished second overall and qualified for the final where they got another shot at Coquitlam.

There, despite having a short bench and battling multiple bruises and injuries, the Storm fought to a 0-0 draw after regulation before losing in overtime.

Brette Kerley was strong in the midfield during the final earning her the game MVP.