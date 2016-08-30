- Home
Sports
Reporting for duty
Returning Western Hockey League Victoria Royals goaltender Griffin Outhouse of Williams Lake listens to coaches on the first day of the 2016/17 season main training camp at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Monday morning.
The Royals’ first pre-season game will be Sept. 2 in Kamloops with their first home pre-season game Sept. 10 againt Vancouver.
Outhouse and the Royals kick off their season at home on Friday, Sept. 23 against the Prince George Cougars.
