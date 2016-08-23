Lucas Pinette in the medals at water ski championships

Williams Lake’s Lucas Pinette competed in three separate water skiing competitions this past summer in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. He captured thee gold medals, two silver and two bronze as well as two overall titles over the course of the three competitions.

Williams Lake’s Lucas Pinette is quickly making a name for himself in the sport of water skiing at the ripe age of 10.

It’s been a whirlwind summer for Lucas who recently returned to the lakecity after competing in three water ski tournaments in consecutive weekends across three different provinces.

Lucas has been watering skiing since the age of three and has the luxury of being mentored by his dad Parnell, and older brother Conley, 17, who are both very decorated water skiers.

Lucas’ first tournament was July 30-31 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan where he competed in the Canadian Western Championships. He finished first in trick with a score of 1,840 points, first in jump with a distance of 21.3 meters and second in slalom and first overall.

Conley is recovering from a fractured ankle and served as Lucas’ coach over the three tournaments.

“Having my brother there as my coach really helps me out,” said Lucas.

The second tournament was August 6-7 in Edmonton, Alberta as Lucas took to the water in the Shalom Park Canadian Open.

“This event had a lot of professional water skiers including Canadian jump record holder Ryan Dodd and American jump record holder Freddie Crouger who can jump something like 250 meters,” said Lucas.

Lucas did well at the prestigious event placing second in jump at 25.3 meters, improving four meters from the previous week in Saskatoon. He also was third in trick with 1,880 points.

The final summer competition for Lucas was August 13-14, the Canadian Nationals, held at Lake Shirley located in downtown Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Lucas took first place in jump at 24.1 meters and third in trick with 1,070 points and first overall. “My trick score was low because I fell on my first toe trick,” said Lucas.

Lucas, who is entering Grade Six this Fall at Sacred Heart Elementary School trains at Chimney Lake to stay sharp and was thrilled with his huge haul of medals accumulated this summer.

Parnell joined Lucas for the last event in Winnipeg and had a successful weekend as well. Parnell was fourth in slalom, second in trick and second overall.

The next action for the Pinette family is the Victoria Open held in Blaine, Washington in September.

Conley is also hoping to recover in time to compete at the Junior Worlds in Chile this January.