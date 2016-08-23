Gators capture Slo-Pitch title

The Tailgators captured first place in the A Divisioin of the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch Year End Tournament at the Esler Complex last weekend. They downed the Rowdies 21-14 in the final.

It was a hard-fought final against the Rowdies with the score remaining close at 17-14 for the Tailgators heading into the sixth inning.

However, the Tailgators added four more runs in the seventh inning and put the final touches on a 21-14 win.

The Lakers took third spot in the A Division.

A total of 25 out of the 30 teams that participate in the league took part in the wrap-up event at the Esler Slo-Pitch Diamonds this past weekend.

The tournament began with three divisions with each team playing two seeding games which determined whether they would fall into the A,B,C, or D Divisions.

“It was a great weekend with lots of competitive games and the weather held up nicely for the most part,” said organizer Linda Barbondy.

“It’s been another very successful season and the popularity of the league keeps increasing.

“We had 30 teams and over 700 players registered this past year.”

The Cowboys & NDNZ captured top spot in the B Division with a 24-10 hammering of High Life.

The Brew Jays took third place.

Broke Millionaires claimed the C Division title with a 13-7 win over Status.

The Fireballs wound up in third spot.

Tolko T3’s were winners of the D Division edging the Y-Nots 22-18 in a high scoring contest. Falcon Awesome ended up third.

The next Slo-Pitch action resumes with the Fall Ball Tournament September 17-18 at Esler Complex.

The invitational tournament will feature local as well as out-of-town sides.

All money raised from the tournament will be put towards concrete for the new bleachers on Fields One and Four.

The weekend before, a group of select players from the Tailgators, Rowdies and Lakers will be playing in an all women’s tournament in Merritt September 10-11.

The Williams Lake side will look to improve on their third place finish from last year at the tourney.

The season wraps up with the league’s Halloween Year-End Bash on October 15 at the Longhouse.