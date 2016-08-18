Chimney/Felker lakes residents celebrate

Pictured with the golf putting flag in the back row from the left are Mats Daneluz, Atley Bjorklund, Ronan Donnelly, Blake Hanley: front row from the left are Ashtynn Cullum, Addyson Cullum, Aislynn Donnelly, Anna Daneluz, Taryn Donnelly, and Maddex Cullum.

By Leanne McKerlich

The Chimney and Felker Lakes Landholders Association recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The first anniversary celebration was with a golf tournament held in June.

The most recent celebration this August was a photography contest and display held in the community hall.

More than 85 photographs were entered in the contest that was judged by Robert Moberg, a resident of the community and an award winning videographer.

Winners and runners up were chosen in six different categories. Alex Tranq won the People’s Choice Award for his photograph of a lightning storm.

Some of the more intriguing photographs at the display were ones dating back to the 1940s when the Chimney Lake Lodge was being built.

The lodge burned down many years later.

During the photography contest and exhibition held, Aug. 5-6 many children in the community also participated in a golf putting contest where they had to use hockey sticks.

They enjoyed free ice cream cones afterwards.

The Chimney and Felker Lakes Landholders Association is run by volunteers and supports the community’s volunteer fire department and Firemen’s Links golf course.

Over the years the association has sponsored many social events and projects involving stewardship of the creek, lakes and land.

There was a ratepayers association that predated the current landholders association, so there is a lot of history in this small and friendly community.