RCMP golfers support Kidsport

RCMP Sgt. Mike Hacker and Grant Martin, retired from the RCMP, greeted participants who gathered for the tee off at the RCMP Charity Gold Tournament on Wednesday to raise funds for Kidsport.

The RCMP charity golf tournament on Wednesday saw approximately 130 people tee off to help the local detachment raise funds for Kidsport.

The turnout was excellent and the generous support from the businesses was outstanding, said to tournament organizer RCMP Sgt. Mike Hacker.

“The turnout was awesome and you could see how excited everybody was,” he said. “The business community, who donates money and prizes, has been absolutely fabulous for us every single year.

“Everyone who participates gets a prize and a chance to win the raffle. There’s a lot of charity fatigue here and our business community gets hit up all the time, especially small businesses,” he explained. “Usually, the smaller the business, the bigger the heart, and our businesses here are second to none.”

He added that Kidsport was an obvious choice for the tournament. “We looked for something that supports a diverse group of kids, and Kidsport fit the bill. It isn’t just hockey kids or soccer kids, it’s lots of different sports and all kids – wherever the need is,” he said. “They needed funds this year and we’re glad to help.”

Grant Martin, retired from the RCMP, said that he helped run the charity golf tournament for about 15 years. “It’s great to see it back up and running. We always tried to do something that was 100 per cent local and youth involved, such as minor baseball, sea cadets, navy cadets, Boys and Girls Club and minor hockey,” he explained. “Kidsport is a natural choice.”

Hacker said that it’s important that the money raised stays local. “Sports for kids has a close place in my heart,” he continued. “Sports in my life has been a saviour; a big deal for me, something that kept me out of trouble. Team sports, individual sports — it’s always been something I turn to.”

The local detachment also provides a bursary for post-secondary education to a graduating boy and girl every year.

“What we get out of this tournament is seeing a sub-set of the population that we never meet. And they get to meet us — it’s great,” Hacker continued.

“This is a way for the local detachment to give back to the community and our people.

“When we’re in uniform we don’t always see that we’re giving back. This is a great way for us to do just that.”