New reporter joins the Williams Lake Tribune

Paige Mueller comes to the Tribune with a background in video journalism and a desire to learn more about newspaper reporting.

Paige Mueller is the newest reporter for the Williams Lake Tribune.

Mueller comes to the Tribune with a degree in journalism and English from Carleton University and a desire to learn more about the newspaper business.

She loves writing stories about dynamic communities like Williams Lake as well as looking in-depth into stories with a larger reach. With a background in film and documentary production, Mueller hopes to bring some exciting videos to the Tribune website.

Mueller is from a small community in central Alberta but most recently lived in Fernie. B.C. where she was happy to ski all winter and hike all summer long.

Before moving to B.C. Paige worked and lived in Malawi and Nepal, where she co-founded an ethical online business with her roommate.

Her business Earthbeats sources ethically produced products from the foothills of the Himalayas and sells them online where the world can enjoy them.

Since her passion is film, each product has a short documentary video where you can meet the people building your products and see the whole process for yourself.

Check it out at https://earthbeats.ca/ to explore more and learn about your newest reporter.