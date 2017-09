Wild horses seen along the Taseko Road between Yunesit’in and Xeni Gwet’in at a spot known by locals as Pop Corn Cabin seen by Alice William of 150 Mile House on Friday, Sept. 1. “A few young foals are sharing range with cows,” William said. Alice William photo

Wild horses share a grazing field with some cows at a spot locals call Pop Corn Cabin located along the Taseko Road in between Yunesit’in (Stone) First Nation and Xeni Gwet’in (Nemiah) First Nation on Friday, Sept. 1.

In recent weeks graphic images of 10 dead wild horses circulated by social media created a controversy over whether the images should have been shared.