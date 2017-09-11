OPINION: World Suicide Prevention Day warrants year-round attention

In a guest column Janice Breck, executive director at Canadian Mental Health Association - Cariboo Chilcotin Branch, reflects on World Suicide Prevention Day, encouraging everyone to consider how they can make a difference. CMHA image.

Janice Breck

Special to the Tribune Advisor

September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, and while the 10th has come and gone, I believe it’s imperative to continue to highlight through the year, the importance of shining a light on this issue, sending a message to those who are despairing, those who are grieving and those who are supporting someone who is struggling.

According to the Canadian Association of Suicide Prevention (CASP), it is estimated that each day in Canada 11 people end their life and 210 make a suicide attempt.

The pain that leads individuals to take their lives is unimaginable. Their deaths leave countless family and friends bereaved and their communities impacted.

I would like to encourage you, this September to “take a minute; change a life.” A minute doesn’t sound like much time, but consider the fact that there are 1440 minutes in a day. Small moments add up to make a big difference.

“Take a minute to speak up.” Spread the message of the importance of suicide prevention.

“Take a minute” to talk to someone who may be struggling.

“Take a minute” to learn new skills to help others.

CMHA will be offering Crisis Line training starting the end of September. This is an opportunity to gain education, learn new skills and give back to the community.

If this is something you are interested in, please call Heather at 250-398-8220 ext 2031 or Cher at 250-398-8220 ext 2032 for more information.

Stop by our office at 51 Fourth South Ave. and check out the resources we have on Suicide Prevention/Intervention.

This September, and throughout the year, I encourage you to consider how you can make a difference.

Janice Breck is the Executive Director at CMHA-CCB (Canadian Mental Health Association – Cariboo Chilcotin Branch