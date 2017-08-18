Opinion: Most people are good in times of crisis

Even humour as depicted by this sign outside of Cool Clear Water on Mackenzie Avenue is appreciated as the wildfire season continues. In his column this week Ken Wilson talks about the fact most people are good in a time of crisis. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

There are so many neat stories of kindness that have come out since the wildfires started in this part of B.C.

It is nice to see most people are good and are willing to help in time of emergencies.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb has done a great job of keeping the community informed each day of the fire, and now that our community is not going to burn down, he can relax.

I think if he wants to run as a mayor again he would get in without much of a problem.

The Red Cross volunteers worked hard and they deserve a big hand…they were working long hours and taking some flack from some of the public.

If you are like me I didn’t think to much about the Red Cross except I knew the “goood” work they have done over the years.

We are fortunate to have so many folks joining the ranks of firefighters over these fires that have now spread to many parts of our province.

There are so many people who have come into this province to help, including those from Australia.

The Salvation Army was another of the groups that were front and present during the fire storm.

Now we can get back to more of a normal kind of life.

Somebody told me that the smoke will continue until mid September. That seems like a long time, but I know it will be a blessing not to go outside and breath in the smoky air.

The RCMP have also been busy during the fire season and many have come into the community to give the local forces a hand.

I have a relative in the force who is in town from Regina.

I’m glad the police caught those suspects who were breaking into peoples homes. What were they thinking?

There are the businesses in town that have also suffered because of being closed, the money that was lost, and the employees having to go on unemployment.

There is one thing for sure and that is most people who live in a fire zone will remember the summer of 2017.

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Weekend Advisor.