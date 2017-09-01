OPINION: City trying to play catch up, says Mayor Walt Cobb

Here we are heading into the long weekend before school starts. Where did the summer go besides spending much of it either on alert, evacuation or trying to put out fires. Lets hope September brings the fall rains as we send the kids back to school. I am so thankful, that although we had to put up with some inconveniences everyone appears to be well treated and are all home safe. There are still issues with Red Cross funding but they have admitted there have been some glitches and doing their best to get caught up. If anyone is in dire need of funding for immediate needs please go to the center and put in your request other than the normal money that has been allotted to everyone evacuated.

Things have somewhat returned to normal at City Hall. We are trying to do catch up now on all the projects that should have started in July and our paving projects may end up getting move until later in September or early October depending on weather conditions as the paving contractors were also evacuated. The staff are working full out trying to get it all done this season.

We have also been trying to catch up on some of the new development that is proposed for the city with at least four proposals on the agenda for this last Tuesday’s council meeting. We are hopeful the delay with the fires does not put them into another construction year.

Although we are in good shape around the city the fires to the North of us and the ones to the South are still going strong. Everyone probably will have heard already that there has been an evacuation order put on highway 24 from 100 Mile to Little Fort for a portion of it. Some of those evacuees will be going to 100 Mile and some will be coming to Williams Lake. Kamloops it tapped out on the numbers they can hold and apparently 100 Mile cannot accommodate all of them. It will be our turn to host those in evacuation so lets hope we can return the favours our evacuees were afforded when we were one of them. I am not sure if we can use any volunteers but please call City Hall for information on what may be needed.

I am told our food banks are running low so they may also be able to use our help.

The Williams Lake Stampede Assn are planning an fundraising event on September 29th and 30th for all the fire victims. It sounds like it will be a fun filled weekend so look for the ads and lets get out and support our neighbours in need. If you can’t come and support the event and would like to make a donation make it payable to the Stampede Assn and specify for Fire Victims.

This is a busy weekend on the road so if your are traveling please drive safe and watch for that other guy. It is not me I worry about it is usually the one coming in the other direction, anyway be safe and enjoy the last long weekend of the summer.