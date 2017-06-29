Lots to do during Stampede weekend in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake Stampede is now underway! There are so many things to do on this weekend that you cant possibly take it all in.

Tomorrow there will be lots to do downtown in the Stampede City. There will be a beer garden, at the Potato House and from noon to 9 p.m. there will be live music in the Westgate Plaza parking lot.

Mr. Weaver, who is the leader of Green Party, just informed the people of B.C. that his party does not like rodeos. In fact, they want to outright ban rodeos because they bring cruelty to animals. Someone should invite him to the Williams Lake Stampede to show him that animal care is import at the Stampede that draws folks from all over North America.

Tomorrow (Saturday) is Canada’s 150th birthday and celebrations are planned nationwide. Ottawa stages the big event but there are good parties planned across the country including Vancouver who is hosting a gigantic ‘Happy 150 Years’ event.

In Williams Lake we are having a 91st anniversary of the Famous Williams Lake Stampede. The Big Parade starts at 10 a.m. and it is one of the things I enjoy about the Stampede weekend.

There is a rugby tournament at the Ottoman Fields and there are stock car races at the Thunder Mountain speedway Friday and Saturday.

The Let R’Buck stage in behind the stampede grounds is a great place to hear some good music during the weekend with some local talent in the mix of those entertaining.

I am not going to be here to celebrate this fun filled Stampede weekend as I am going to Regina to see the Saskatchewan Roughriders play in their new stadium.

Rip er up this weekend at the 91st annual Williams Lake Stampede. It’ going to be a good one, for sure.

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Williams Lake Tribune/Weekend Advisor.