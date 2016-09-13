Letter: Some history on old Gazebo property

This letter was posted on the Tribune’s Facebook page responding to our story regarding the new Mr. Mike’s parking lot on Third Avenue.

Editor:

The house of Jack, Lizzie, Rob, Shirley and Dale Moon that was on the old Gazebo business property where the new Mr. Mike’s parking lot will be is gone.

It was built in 1950/51 so us kids could go to school.

From September until June, Monday to Friday and back home (Deer Park Ranch) on the weekends, this was our townhouse.

The carpenters were Fred and Carl Buchholtz and Vic Coleman.

The brick layers for the fire place were Clause and John Mickelson.

In the winters we always had a hockey rink for the ‘local pros.’

Our next door neighbours during this time were the Jobin/Charlie Midnight and Joe Borkowski families.

Rob Moon

Williams Lake