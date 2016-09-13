Letter: Water out of sight, out of mind

Editor:

One B-train tanker truck carries 50,000 litres of liquid.

That equals 13,208.603 gallons of water.

Atlantic Power uses one million gallons of water per day.

It would take 91.9 truckloads each day to carry that much water.

Could not be done.

Only by pipeline.

Out of sight, out of mind.

Think about it.

Peter Epp

Williams Lake