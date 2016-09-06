- Home
Letters to the Editor
Letter: No protest heard on sale of Canada’s energy
Editor:
Do you think the American people would stand by and allow president Barack Obama to sign off on the sale of America’s largest energy company to the communist government of China?
I don’t.
In 2014, when Stephen Harper signed off on the sale of Canada’s largest energy company, Nexun, to the Chinese national offshore oil company which, in turn, is owned by the communist government of China.
I heard not a peep of protest from any of my fellow Canadians.
David McConnell
Horsefly
