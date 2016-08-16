Support appreciated

Editor:

We would like to acknowledge and thank some very generous people and organizations for their kindness during a difficult time.

On April 20 I was involved in a motor vehicle accident due to an unknown medical condition.

Facing an uncertain future we were showered with support from the community and from our friends, family and co-workers.

We would like to publicly thank a few of them for their help.

The ambulance attendants, Ron and Patty went above and beyond the call of duty at the scene and in the following days as they checked in on my recovery in the hospital.

Thank you for your kindness.

My employers, Pioneer Logging for their unwavering support of me and my family.

The West Fraser Truckers Association for their very generous donation to my family to help us with unexpected medical expenses and living costs.

Your support was unexpected and appreciated.

The past few months have been a challenging time, but never once have we felt alone or without support.

Thank you to each and every one of you who have touched our lives. We are genuinely touched and grateful for everything.

Jay and Cheri Carrier

Williams Lake