Letter: Proceed with testing when issues resolved

Editor:

I read the letters in the July 27 edition of the Williams Lake Tribune about all the issues with the energy plant.

I have worked for 13 years, near the plant.

I have never experienced any issues with the chemical smell, discharge, fires or any other issues.

Sometimes you can smell the fermenting sawdust, but I have never found it offensive or believe that it is harmful.

I don’t believe that the Ministry of Environment is letting dangerous discharge into the air, without first testing to see if it meets acceptable standards.

Atlantic Power has a comprehensive plan to handle the sensitive material, but some issues still need to be resolved.

When and if these issues get resolved, then they should be allowed to proceed with adequate and ongoing testing.

I hope that everyone realizes that this plant helped clean up a very poor air quality issue that was not very healthy before it was built.

Creosote coated ties lying beside railway tracks is not an acceptable alternative.

Does anyone remember the fly ash?

Bill Carruthers

Williams Lake