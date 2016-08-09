- Home
Letters to the Editor
Letter: Better safety measures needed for dipnetting; too many losses suffered
Editor:
This is an open letter to chiefs, council and all communities.
We have suffered too many losses in the Fraser River.
First Nations regulations should be applied towards proper dipnetting, proper safety ropes and flotation devices.
Safety should be the first priority, the first concern.
Salmon fishing is sustenance for many local families, but it does not replace the lives of men, who are trying to supply food for their family.
Please consider and practice safety first, for the sake of all families.
Respect the Fraser, her tributaries and her turbulent water tributaries and her turbulent water, for she is unforgiving.
The mighty Fraser River.
Jo Ann Hamilton
Williams Lake
