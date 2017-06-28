LETTERS: Showing true colours

It was a shocking about-face that Ms.Premier Christy Clark has delivered with her throne speech.

Editor:

It was a shocking about-face that Ms.Premier Christy Clark has delivered with her throne speech.

Our province has long since needed the policy reversals such as corporate handouts to politicians in power, affordable and safe child care for the working parent.

Clark has been in power plenty long enough to have had time to implement changes years ago.

These are only two of many very important points that should have been addressed, fixed, implemented and in the history books by now.

The fact that these are policy’s she’s worked against and are promises taken directly from her opponents doesn’t seem to phase her at all.

No integrity there, Christy.

Clark has shown her true colours to the people of B.C, a shade we didn’t vote for. Time she steps aside and does a graceful exit.

Deborah Ilnicki

Riske Creek