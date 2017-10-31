Williams Lake reporter Monica Lamb-Yorski says there’s a growing number in the category of #YouToo?

EDITORIAL: #YouToo?

With the rapidly growing number of #MeToo posts comes more allegations of other perpetrators

Ever since the #MeToo campaign went viral on social media a few weeks ago, millions of women have posted the status about themselves being sexually harassed or assaulted.

As a result there’s a #YouToo? campaign taking on a life of its own as more people are being named as sexual harassers, the latest being Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey accused of sexual advances in 1986 on actor Anthony Rapp.

It’s nothing new that sexual allegations can open up a can of worms.

Often when one pedophile’s past-actions are investigated in a town or city, like it was in my hometown, and parents or caregivers are encouraged to question their children, information about other perpetrators comes to light.

As adults we sometimes look back on our own lives and see some incidents through a different lens.

Without getting into too many gory details I will share two of my own.

I recall a time in high school when a teacher stepped forward to slap my behind while I was leaned over a desk talking with my friends.

When I looked around in shock, he replied, “that is an irresistible target.” There was no apology. Guess it was my fault?

Another time I was visiting my workplace during a Christmas luncheon while on maternity leave from the university and a professor came up to say hello.

He took one look at my chest and said, “you must be breastfeeding.”

I blushed and laughed nervously.

In some ways these memories seem miles away and yet they bring back just how uncomfortable I felt at the time.

They are minor compared to the sexual assaults millions of women are #MeToo-ing about, but a reminder there’s a mindset that needs to change.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Myths of our marine environment

Just Posted

B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame’s future in Williams Lake uncertain

The B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame could be moved from the Museum… Continue reading

PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween fright at Marie Sharpe Elementary School

Students screamed their way through a haunted house set up for Halloween.

Ahoy Matey!

Pirate ship run aground on First Avenue for Halloween celebrations.

Freezing rain warning for Highway 97 near Lac La Hache

Drivers are urged to use caution.

PHOTO GALLERY: Best in show

The Elks Hall went to the dogs on Sunday for the first Lazy Laker Dog Days Dog Show.

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Court awards B.C. miners $13 million in overdue severance

Workers near Tumbler Ridge were laid off with no warning

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: #YouToo?

    With the rapidly growing number of #MeToo posts comes more allegations of other perpetrators