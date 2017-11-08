The Canadian flag lowered to half-mast outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment in honour of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, killed in the line of duty Monday. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

EDITORIAL: Death of Abbotsford constable timely reminder

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty told the Tribune Tuesday Davidson’s death shows that people who put on uniforms often run toward danger.

Monday’s shooting death of Abbotsford Const. John Davidson while he was on duty reminds us that first responders, while heroic, are ultimately human.

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty told the Tribune on Tuesday Davidson’s death shows that people who put on uniforms often run toward danger.

“Yesterday was a brutal prime example of how fragile and how quickly things can turn,” he said. “John Davidson ran toward danger and saved the lives of others with no regard for his own personal safety. In the end he paid that ultimate sacrifice.”

Heading into Remembrance Day, Doherty said November 11 is a reminder not to take people for granted, whether they are veterans, firefighters, police officers, paramedics or corrections officers.

“When we call 911 we know someone’s going to answer on the other end and they are going to come running, regardless of their own well-being or regardless if whether they are feeling up to it that day.”

Paying tribute to the fallen has to be more than one day a year, he added.

“Remember this. They are somebody’s son, somebody’s daughter, father, mother, brother or sister. We have to make sure we are providing support to their families and colleagues.”

Men and women who commit to serve in the military or as first responders swear an oath to communities and to the country, Doherty said.

“In doing so, we have a commitment to them and we must always keep them in our minds and their families in our hearts because it is really a thankless job.”

Davidson leaves behind his wife and three grown children.

