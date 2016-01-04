Column: Anticipating bustling roads in Williams Lake with start of school year

Another summer in the books and Williams Lake will be again bustling with parents and kids going to and from school.

Every driver in British Columbia has a responsibility to help keep our kids, our roads and our communities safe. It only takes a second for a kid to run into the street.

The penalty for using an electronic device — even while idling in traffic­ has more than doubled to a minimum $543 for a first offence.

Some exciting traffic will soon be on our streets — the annual Tour de Cariboo on Sept. 10.

I want to wish the all the participants of the 24th Annual Tour de Cariboo all the best as they cycle from Williams Lake to Gavin Lake in support of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters various programs.

If you miss out on seeing the Tour de Cariboo, you will have a chance on September 14th to see the Cops for Cancer Tour de North pass through Williams Lake.

If you haven’t already, please consider donating to these worthy causes that help support our communities.

Together, we can keep our communities safe and thriving ensuring Williams Lake and area is the best place to live, work and raise a family.

