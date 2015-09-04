Column: Chicken and Corn chowder a party for your tastebuds

The summer of 2016 is winding down and let’s hope that September and the entry into fall is as nice as it was last year.

Get your camera ready for the colourful season ahead: bright yellows, oranges, reds and some greens make an attractive landscape for some great photos.

Fall is also the time to start harvesting some of the wonderful vegetables that make some very tasty dishes.

I had some butternut squash and some zucchini recently and cooked them on the barbecue.

Any type of squash can be cooked on the barbecue and that method of cooking brings out the sugar in the vegetables to give it a real sweet taste that isn’t there with a lot of other cooking methods.

Here’s a tasty long weekend chowder that will more than make your mouth happy.

Chicken and Corn Chowder with Butternut Squash

• 5 slices of bacon

• 5 cups of chicken broth

• 6 red bell pepper, chopped

• 1 pound of peeled and cubed potatoes

• 1 cup of green onions

• 1/2 cup whipping cream

• 2 tbsp butter

• 2 cups of yellow onions

• 2 tbsp flour

• 4 cups butternut squash, peeled and cut into cubes

• 2 tbsp chopped fresh thyme

• 2 cups of cooked chicken cubed

• 12 ounces whole kernel corn

• 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves. I used basil and it was great.

Cook bacon in a large pot. Put bacon aside and save the drippings.

Put butter in the pot and melt, then add onion and half of the peppers.

Cook onions until soft, then add flour.

Mix in broth, then squash, thyme and spuds.

Bring to a boil, then simmer uncovered until squash and potatoes are tender.

Add corn, cream and the rest of the red pepper.

Simmer until corn is done then add chicken, green onions and cilantro, or a herb of your choice.

Next, put in the bacon that has been crumbled, simmer for about another 10 minutes then add salt and pepper to taste.

Sprinkle a few green onions and herbs on top for garnish.

With all the wonderful tastes in this great fall dish you can have a party in your mouth.

Bye for now and Gooood Cooking!

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Weekend Advisor.