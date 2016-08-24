Back to school

It’s a busy time for families, with the new school year just around the corner!

It takes a lot of work to get our students ready for another year of learning, and our government joins parents and educators in that effort.

We have redirected $259,687 in administrative savings to Williams Lake School District 27 to help it deal with local cost pressures and provide front line services for students. The district made concerted efforts to reduce spending on administration costs — helping to flow those resources into classrooms and student services.

In addition, our new School Transportation Fund means the district could soon have access to up to $739,024 in provincial funding being made available. This is welcome news to parents and children who were facing longer bus rides and increased school fees for bussing. We have had to be strong advocates for education to ensure young families are attracted to, and able to remain, in our rural communities.

Meantime, our School Enhancement Program is helping to extend the life of schools and improve the learning environment. Locally, Dog Creek Elementary School and Likely Elementary School will see heating, ventilation and air condition (HVAC) upgrades at each school, totalling $146,073 in provincial funding. Cataline Elementary School is receiving $175,000 for a fire protection upgrade.

Over at Skyline Offsite Alternate School in Williams Lake, students will benefit from the innovative concepts being put into practice by teachers and administrators through a K-12 Innovation Partnership project.

The program will guide students through culturally relevant project-based learning, encourage First Nations elder and community involvement, and make cultural activities a significant and integrated part of work and curriculum in high school.

The goal is to create culturally empowered graduates who are ready for post-secondary or community leadership experiences.

I wish all students in Williams Lake the very best this school year!

Coralee Oakes is the Liberal MLA for Cariboo North.