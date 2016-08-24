Roses and Raspberries

Marianne Piller-Leyder Havenstrom is one of this week's roses writers, thanking everyone in Williams Lake as she has recently gained her permanent resident card.

November 2013 I immigrated from the Netherlands to Williams Lake to marry my Canadian. May 2016 I got my permanent residence and (recently) finally my permanent resident card.

Hereby I want to give a huge bouquet of roses to the residents of Williams Lake. They are friendly, polite and interested. There was a lot of support on my long way to become a resident. I am very happy that I can call Williams Lake my hometown now. Thanks to all of you !

Marianne Piller-Leyder

Havenstrom

Williams Lake

The staff and management of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre Association would like to send a bouquet of roses to the horse owners and their horses.

The program’s youth volunteers, Trail Riders, and the businesses in the community that supported the Child Development Centre’s annual Horsin Around program.

We would like to extend a special thanks to Williams Lake Water Factory for providing water for the entire length of the program and Cariboo Spurs Apparel and Tack for their generous donation of equipment.

Roses are also extended to the Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development for the Community Gaming Grant that funded this special program.

This program could not have been possible without the support of the community and the Child Development Centre is most grateful for all of our sponsors.

Sherry Kahanyshyn

Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre.

***

George from Sugar Cane deserves a bundle of thorn-free roses.

While wheeling/carrying my broken down bike; at rush hour; on Highway 97; around the bluff; in a thunderstorm (pouring); George came to my rescue.

He had seen my plight and doubled back.

As he loaded up my bike into the back of his truck, he told me to hop in and he’d take me home. What a gentleman and a caring person,

Sincerely, Kathy Newell

Williams Lake

***

Bunches of roses to a wonderful family of Nick, Jan, Mia and Cole.

On the hot August 1 we got a flat tire just seven miles from Williams Lake coming home after the long weekend.

None of my family were buff enough to get the lug nuts off and BCAA said the tow truck was going to be at least 45 minutes.

We sat in the sun for quite some time.

However, finally a lovely family, whose young daughter Mia said her mom “is the best mom” and “her dad stops to help everyone,” stopped and quickly had our tire changed.

They then followed us to town to make sure we made it safely. To us, they were our Highway Angels.

Thanks from Penni, Denica,

Brycen and Shayla.

Williams Lake