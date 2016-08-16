  • Connect with Us

Opinion

Saluting 4-H success

Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club member Skye Forcier garnered $5.50 a pound for her 1,468 pound grand champion steer during the 58th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Sale held Monday evening at the Williams Lake Stockyards. - Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
— image credit: Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The 58th Annual 4-H Show and Sale is a done deal.

On Monday evening the participants saw their projects go to the highest bidder, some with big tears because they had grown to love their animals so dearly.

Auctioneer Wilf Smith said it was a wonderful sale with the average steer garnering $3.40 a pound, average for pigs $4.00 a pound and for sheep $7.60 a pound.

Smith praised Williams Lake and the surrounding area for the ongoing “great support” it shows to the sale each year.

For those of us not from the ranching community, observing and meeting the 4-H kids and their parents instills admiration.

Congratulations members of the Big Lake, Canim Valley, Chimney Valley, Horesfly, Lone Butte, Rose Lake/Miocene and Springhouse 4-H Clubs for another successful year.

You put on a great show and sale and made the Cariboo proud.

 

