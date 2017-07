We will hold a Celebration of Life for



Margaret S. MacLeod on



Saturday, August 12, 2017



from 1:00PM to 4:00PM at the



Legion Hall in Williams Lake, BC.



There will be tea, coffee and sandwiches served. So if the Fire Chiefs are willing and we’re allowed to proceed, we hope to see Margaret’s friends & family at the Legion on August 12, to celebrate her 90 years of life.