Apr 12, 1936 – Nov 8, 2017

It is with sadness that the family of Eric Reay announce his passing. Born April 12, 1936 in Gamblesby, Cumbria, England, Eric departed this life November 8, 2017 in Williams Lake, BC with his wife and family at his side.

Eric is survived by Diann, his wife of 56 years, children Kelly Walls, Harold (Angela), Wayne (Lisa), Grandchildren Dustin (Melissa) and Jennifer Smylie, and Tyler, Devon, Jerica, and Trichelle Reay, as well as Great-Grandsons Liam, Rorick, and Riley. A Beloved Husband, Dad, Granpa, Brother and Friend; forever missed and never forgotten.

Eric is gone, “checking the creek”.

Please join the Family for a Celebration of Life for Eric at McKinnon Hall, 1000 Huckvale Place in Williams Lake on November 18th, 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

In Lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Society of British Columbia or the B.C. Cancer Society, in Eric’s memory, would be appreciated.