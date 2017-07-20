Youth create bracelets in support of wildfire evacuees

150 Mile House’s Kendon and Kaelin Mackinnon (front from left) and Beaumont, Alta.’s Aimee and Jana Tschritter (back) made ‘Rainbow Loom’ elastic bracelets to sell in support of the Canadian Red Cross and BC wildfire victims. (Photo submitted)

A pair of 150 Mile House youth and their friends from Alberta took matters into their own hands this week while evacuated to fundraise for the Red Cross.

Kendon and Kaelin Mackinnon of 150 Mile House and Aimee and Jana Tschritter of Beaumont, Alta. made ‘Rainbow Loom’ bracelets while camping in Salmon Arm after the 150 Mile House family was evacuated from their home.

The quartet sold the elastic bracelets in support of BC wildfire victims to campers in the area.

This morning, July 20, they dropped off the $105 raised to the Canadian Red Cross.