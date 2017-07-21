You want water? We got water.

Andrea DeMeer Princeton information officer Lyle Thomas is on top of the bottled water situation.

Many local residents, businesses and agencies have contributed time and supplies to support the fire suppression efforts in Princeton and especially to aid evacuees.

Help has also come from across the province, and across the country.

One very cool donation was courtesy of Nestle. The company shipped half a semi-trailer load of bottled water to Princeton, says municipal information officer Lyle Thomas.

That amounted to 25 pallets, with 54 cases on each pallet and 35 bottles of 500 ml in each case.

In other words – 47,250 bottles equaling 23,625 liters of water which is the same as 6,250 US gallons.

To put that in perspective the largest Bambi Bucket on the market, according to SEI Industries website, holds 2,600 gallons.

In non-fire terms, and using information from swimmingpool.com, it’s more than enough to fill a 20 by 10 foot swimming pool that is four feet deep.

A July 10th press release from Nestle Canada indicated water donations were first organized by the company’s employees in Hope, BC. At that time Nestle had already shipped 148,000 bottles of Pure Life water to 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

According to Thomas, about one third of the water delivered to Princeton is already gone – gratefully accepted by the area’s local volunteer fire departments and parceled out to evacuees.

The water is currently being warehoused at the Princeton arena.

Thanks Nestle.

Uh – you guys make ice cream too, right?