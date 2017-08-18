Xeni Gwet’in to impose fire ban and restricts access

Xeni Gwet’in First Nation announces a fire ban and no public access throughout the Tsilhqot’in Declared Title area within the Xeni Gwet’in Caretaker area. Xeni Gwet’in Government image.

On Friday, Aug. 18 Xeni Gwet’in First Nation announced a fire ban through the Tshilhqot’in declare title area witin the Xeni Gwet’in caretaker area.

Due to wildfire concerns, the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation announced a fire ban and no public access throughout the entire Tsilhqot’in Declared Title area, as of Friday, Aug. 18.

In addition, there will be no public access to the area, with the only exceptions being for Tsilhqot’in community members, licensed commercial operators and guided clients, residents and families.

Tsilhqot’in title land rangers will be monitoring and enforcing the area and ensuring the fire ban and closure is acknowledged and respected.

Due to the extreme circumstances of wildfires in Tsilhqot’in territory, the public are asked to respect the closures and the authority of the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation.

Anyone wanting further information is asked to contact Nancy Oppermann at 250-303-2646 if you require further information.