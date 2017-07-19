Working to contain fires near Quesnel

The Dragon Mountain or Green Mountain fire is now 60 per cent contained.

The Green Mountain fire about 25 kilometres southeast of Quesnel is now 60 per cent contained and estimated at 553 hectares.

The blaze has been renamed from Dragon Mountain Fire to Green Mountain Fire to help avoid confusion in the local area.

On Wednesday crews will be running hose line at the northwest corner of the fire. Firefighters continue to patrol the eastern side with the support of heavy equipment.

There are currently 39 firefighters on scene along with six pieces of heavy equipment.

The Castle Rock-Twan Lake South fire is now estimated at 2,700 hectares in size and is 0 per cent contained. This blaze is burning about 72 km south of Quesnel.

The fire is located furthest south of the two fires near Alexandria. Some growth took place was observed on the eastern flank yesterday evening due to winds in the area.

The fire still remains on the west side of the West Fraser Road and is located approximately 5 km west of the Fraser River. Crews are continuing to action identified hotspots.

An evacuation alert has been issued for the region south of Nazko and McFarland Meadows, about 100 km from Quesnel; due to a wildfire burning south of Vanderhoof.

The fire near Kluskus at about 2,580 hectares and 0 per cent contained.

An evacuation alert was declared by the Cariboo Regional District for Kluskus First Nation.