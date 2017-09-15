Williams Lake Toastmasters host open house

Williams Lake Toastmasters and guests from Williams Lake and Quesnel include Evan Rankin (back from left), Jamie Chan, Chester Ashley, Lance Lemail, Bob Sunner, Ruby Derksen and Yasmin Bine. Marcia Reid (middle row from left), Dorothy Ingalls, Gloria Brown and Terry Sawatsky. Alison Duddy (front. from left), Lynn Dunkley, Sherry Foster and Rae Perry.

The Williams Lake Toastmasters will be hosting their next open house next week and are inviting anyone interested in the organization to stop by.

“We welcome one and all with the promise of stirring speeches, a jocular joke master, fabulous food and lots of information about toastmasters leadership and public speaking programs,” said Baldish Singh Sunner of Toastmasters.

Sunner said the group recently elected Rae Perry as their new president. Perry is a teacher who also has years of experience working with the Miss Quesnel Self Development Society and recently assisted the Williams Lake Stampede Queen’s Committee with speech training.

The WL Toastmasters hosted a very successful open house in June where many guests attended, including several from Quesnel, to learn more about the organization, he said.

The meeting will take place in Room 109 at 7 p.m. at the Ramada Inn.