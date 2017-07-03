Williams Lake Salvation Army food bank in need

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. Salvation Army family services and outreach co-ordinator Tamara Robinson hopes the public can help restock some of the shelves at the Salvation Army food bank as items such as peanut butter are almost out.

The Salvation Army food bank in Williams Lake is feeding 580 to 600 families per month but is in dire need of donations because some of the shelves are empty.

“We only have eight jars of peanut butter, are almost out of Kraft dinner and items we can use to make meals for folks,” family services and outreach co-ordinator Tamara Robinson told the Tribune Friday. “We get a lot of help at Christmas time, but we are desperate need this time of year.”

Robinson said there are also $2 food coupons at local grocery stores that people can pay for when they are purchasing groceries that help the food bank.

“The money scanned from those coupons stays in Williams Lake and it is to support our food bank. With that money we go out and buy things like salmon because proteins are always hard to get.”

Recently through Food Banks BC she purchased a skid of canned wild pink salmon. Through the same program she has ordered peanut butter but it won’t arrive until the end of September.

“The peanut butter that was donated last year through the Save-On-Foods drive lasted us until now,” she said.