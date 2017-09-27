Williams Lake RCMP search for organized smash and grab suspects

Suspects tore the bars off the door of the Handi Mart on Dog Creek Road earlier Wednesday morning and made off with a quantity of liquor. Angie Mindus photo Suspects tore the bars off the door of the Handi Mart on Dog Creek Road early Wednesday morning and made off with a quantity of liquor. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake RCMP are on the look-out for a group of break and enter suspects who used a vehicle to gain entry and get away with a quantity of stolen liquor from the Handi Mart on Dog Creek Road early Wednesday morning.

“It was very well organized,” said Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the crime.

Byron said the store alarm and a witness notified police of the break and enter, which occurred at about 3:30 a.m.

Video footage obtained by police shows a newer model black Dodge pickup pull up to the front of the store, he said.

“Three people got out, took two rocks from the back of the truck and smashed the glass on the door. A chain was then hooked onto the metal bars and the truck pulled the bars off the door,” Byron said. “Three people ran inside with garbage cans that they brought, (and) filled the cans with hard liquor.”

Byron said it appeared the suspects were three males and one female although all their faces were covered and they wore gloves.

Staff indicated around $2,000 in liquor or more was taken from the business.

There was no damage to the truck from the theft.

“From the video this appeared to be well planned out and from the success I would expect to see this happen again,” Byron said, noting the driver stayed in the driver’s seat the whole time as a getaway driver.

Police did respond quickly to the alarm, however, a witness told officers the suspect vehicle only had one headlight.

“Members quickly responded and did not locate a vehicle with one headlight. Upon viewing the camera footage the truck had both headlights,” Byron said.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Williams Lake detachment at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers.