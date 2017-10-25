Williams Lake RCMP respond to armed robbery early Tuesday

Police are looking for information or witnesses to an armed robbery in Williams Lake.

  • Oct. 25, 2017 3:02 p.m.
  • News

The Williams Lake RCMP responded to an armed robbery early Tuesday.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, media relations North District RCMP, said the incident occurred at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 24.

“A person walking along Second Avenue was assaulted by unidentified individual(s),” Saunderson said. “The suspect(s) produced a weapon and robbed the victim of money.”

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from hospital but was unable to provide a description of the person(s) responsible.

Saunderson said patrols for the suspect(s) were unsuccessful.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

