Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious deaths

Police are investigating suspicious deaths after two people were found deceased in a residence in Williams Lake.

“Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the city on Thursday Aug. 17, at 9:41 a.m.,” said Corp. Madonna Saunderson, North District Advisory media relations Friday. “There they found two deceased individuals,”

Saunderson said the Williams Lake General Investigation Section, Police Dog Services and Street Crew investigators were called in to assist with the investigation.

“Although the deaths appear to be suspicious, the RCMP do not believe there is any danger to the general public,” Saunderson said, adding no further information will be released at this time as the investigation continues.