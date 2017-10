Police block off section of First Avenue in Williams Lake

A section of First Avenue in Williams Lake is blocked off as police investigate an incident that occurred overnight. Angie Mindus photo

Police are guarding a scene on First Avenue in Williams Lake this morning (Saturday) where a body lay on the ground between buildings.

A tent and white tarp protect the body, while police tape blocks off the area where it lays at the base of a set of stairs leading to the second floor of a building.

Police on scene said it is the very early stages of an investigation into the death.

We will provide more details as we have them.