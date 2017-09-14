Williams Lake photographer captures wildfire babies

Thirty-one babies born during the summer’s wildfires got together for a 2017 Wildfire Babies group photo Friday in Williams Lake taken by photographer Laureen Carruthers.

Money raised by the moms is going to the 4 Paws food bank in Kamloops who provided 24-hour daycare for pets belonging to evacuees and to Amy Sarnowski who stayed behind in William Lake during the evacuation to help with animals, Carruthers said.

The idea for the wildfire babies group came from Amy Emery of 150 Mile House after she gave birth to her first baby, Carver, while evacuated in Prince George.