Charges laid against manager and former employee of Mary Jane’s

Owner and a former employee of Mary Jane’s Glass and Gifts face drug trafficking charges.

Williams Lake RCMP said drug trafficking and possession charges have been laid against Mary Jane’s Gifts and Glass owner Mark Cowan and a former employee. Angie Mindus photo

Six months after seizing a quantity of marijuana, Williams Lake RCMP announced Tuesday charges have been approved against the manager and a former employee of Mary Jane’s Glass and Gifts.

Mary Jane’s, which is located on Oliver Street in downtown Williams Lake, was stripped of its inventory in April following a search and seizure by police.

At that time store manager Mark Cowan told the Tribune he did not understand why the police were targeting the business and that he believed selling medical marijuana in Canada is legal.

Cowan has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Canadian Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) and possession for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

Former employee Christopher Hoyland has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men are scheduled to make their next court appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday , Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.

“Williams Lake RCMP continue to target drug trafficking offences,” Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said. “We take this very seriously and are committed to seeking evidence to support charges and hold people accountable who actively participate in these types of offences.”

Cowan was not available for comment Tuesday, however a store employee confirmed Mary Jane’s is still open for business.

Back in April Cowan confirmed police seized marijuana flower, extract oil and baked goods from the business.

He said the store’s customers range from professionals, to university students, to street people, “little old ladies,” and everyone in between.

“Every walk of life is pouring through my doors,” Cowan had said, noting the business provides much-needed cannabis oil for cancer patients.

The Tribune will continue to seek a comment from Cowan regarding the charges.

As the federal government moves to legalize non-medical cannibas next year, the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is inviting British Columbians to share their views.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible about how we can best protect our kids, keep our roads safe, and lock criminals out of the non-medical cannabis industry,” Farnworth said. “It’s critical that we work together to ensure the legalization of non-medical cannabis results in safer, healthier communities.”

Up until Nov. 1, people can share their views about B.C.’s approach to non-medical cannabis legalization at engage.gov.bc.ca/BCcannabisregulation/.