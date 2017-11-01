Williams Lake man faces two assault charges

A 21-year-old man faces assault charges in relation to an incident alleged to have occurred on Sunday, Oct. 1 at or near Williams Lake

A 21-year-old Williams Lake man faces two charges of assault for an incident alleged to have taken place Sunday, Oct. 1. Tribune file photo

Linden Michael William, 21, of Williams Lake is facing one charge of aggravated assault and one charge of assault with a weapon.

The charges are in relation to an incident that is alleged to have occurred on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at or near Williams Lake, said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

The victim is the same in both accounts, McLaughlin confirmed.

William’s matter was first dealt with in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 20 and he was scheduled for a second appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

However, the lawyer retained to appear on his behalf Wednesday morning told the court William was seeking an adjournment to give him time to seek legal counsel.

“His next appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court will be on Nov. 29, 2017,” McLaughlin confirmed.

The RCMP responded to an incident in Williams Lake on Sunday, Oct. 1 where a 33-year-old female victim was sent to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times at a house party on Dodwell Street.

Residents in the family neighbourhood called in the disturbance at 440 Dodwell Street to police at 5:18 a.m. Oct. 1 after hearing shouting and seeing a group of people outside the home.

On Oct. 2, the RCMP appealed to the public asking if anyone witnessed the altercation.

William is the son of Xeni Gwet’in Chief Roger William.

The chief told the Tribune Wednesday that he could not comment on the charges because they are before the courts.

“I will say, my son is a go-getter,” Chief William said, noting his son has studied carpentry and is now pursuing university studies in business and political science. “He’s an awesome young man with a bright future ahead of him.”