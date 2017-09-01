Williams Lake ESS prepares for wildfire evacuees from the south

Services available at the Resiliency Centre or Gibraltar Room at Cariboo Memorial Complex

Thick smokes hangs over Williams Lake Friday morning as fire activity in the region increases due to ongoing hot, dry weather. Angie Mindus photo

It seems like déjà vu all over again.

Organizers in Williams Lake are scrambling to find volunteers for the weekend after yet another Emergency Social Services Evacuation Centre has been set up in Williams Lake to help wildfire victims, this time for residents south of Highway 24 and Canim Lake.

“I’ve only had one day off since July 6,” said Dave Dickson, manager of community safety for Williams Lake.

“It’s like, will this ever end? We need some rain, or some divine intervention, something. But we are here to help the people. It’s about helping them.”

Dickson said you never know where evacuees will go, but you still want to be prepared just in case.

“We’ve set up group lodging in the Gibraltar Room and now we are looking for volunteers that will be available over the weekend.”

Evacuees can head to the Resiliency Centre in Boitanio Mall to access the ESS services or the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Additionally, evacuees needing assistance can contact Dickson at 587-645-5185 or 250-267-1154.

According to the Cariboo Regional District EOC, the RCMP tactically evacuated a number of Carriboo Regional District residents south of Canim Lake overnight due to threat of wildfire.

“Emergency Support Services, including group lodging, are available in 100 Mile House at the Hillside Community Church, formerly known as the Bethel Church (550 Exeter Truck Road). We are working with the BC Wildfire Service and RCMP to determine if an official evacuation order for the area is required,” stated the CRD.

“Please note, those who are immediately threatened have already been asked to leave by the RCMP.”

Earlier this week, growing wildfires also prompted evacuation orders for resort residents south of Highway 24, impacting communities such as Sheridan Lake.

No relief seems to be in sight. Weather forecasters are calling for a prolonged period of hot, dry weather in the coming days and the BC Wildfire Service is asking residents to be cautious, and even stay home and forego camping this long weekend.

Here are some importance numbers and e-mails to keep in mind.

EOC Public Information (10am-2pm Sat/Sun/Mon): 1-866-759-4977

Report a Wildfire: 1-800-663-5555 (*5555 from a cellphone)

Websites:

Fire Bans and Restrictions: http://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/wildfire…/fire-bans-and-restrictions

Recreation Sites and Trails BC: http://www.sitesandtrailsbc.ca/

Park Closures: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/campfire_bans.html

Report a Wildfire: http://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/s…/wildfire-status/report-a-wildfire

Cariboo Regional District: www.CaribooRD.ca