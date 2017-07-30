Williams Lake BCSPCA doing all it can for the time being to help animals

The Williams Lake BC SPCA is doing all it can to ensure animals and pets remain safe and healthy.

Williams Lake BCSPCA manager Liz Dighton snuggles Soot, a trooper who had been staying at the shelter as they arrived back in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Despite the struggle of being evacuated, the Williams Lake BC SPCA is doing all it can to ensure animals and pets remain safe.

Liz Dighton, Williams Lake and District Branch Manager, said things got a little hectic once the evacuation order was issued earlier this month, however, they made the best of the situation to move many of the animals north to Prince George.

“Most families have been reunited,” Dighton said, while an extremely sparse number of cats still remain at the centre.

In fact, during our interview, a couple was reunited with its cat after returning home to Williams Lake after its pet had been reported to the shelter.

“It’s been amazing to see this side of if,” Dighton said, who had travelled to Prince George to help with the animal relief efforts there upon evacuation. “It’s inspiring seeing the people who were there doing everything they could do.”

While visiting the lakecity SPCA Sunday afternoon this reporter had a chance to meet the most friendly cat, Soot (way nicer than mine), who is hanging tough at the local branch. He was nothing but friendly, and Dighton said he was brought into the centre skiddish and afraid, however, noted the SPCA was forced to move most of its animals to Quesnel after the evacuation order was brought down. Soot arrived in Williams Lake, and Dighton said he’s been steadily improving upon his condition and demeanour.

Dighton relegated herself to Prince George to help with the effort, while, at this point in time, just her and one other staff member are back in Williams Lake, noting the Williams Lake SPCA will, at this point in time, only be taking in emergencies, food necessities or replying to social media needs.

“We are wanting to do all we can but at the same time we need to tend to our own families. We’re doing the best we can to care for the animals, our families and staff.”