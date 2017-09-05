Williams Lake and area students head back to class

First day of school for most communities in School District 27

Students are back at school in Williams Lake Tuesday after a record-breaking summer of wildfires. Angie Mindus photo

Students are headed back to classrooms in Williams Lake today (Tuesday, Sept. 5).

Classes are in session from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for Lake City Secondary School students, and 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for most elementary schools.

Currently, there are five schools within SD 27 that are impacted by wildfires and have delayed openings. Those schools are Tatla Lake School, Dog Creek School, Anahim Lake School and Alexis Creek School in the west and Horse Lake School near 100 Mile House.

Busing routes can also be impacted and families are encouraged to visit the SD 27 website or contact the transportation office in Williams Lake at 250-398-3881.