Williams Lake, a city with a view

Skies over Williams Lake Friday morning offer a look into the distance for the first time in several days.

The sky is clearer Friday morning in Williams Lake providing a bigger view than has been seen in recent days. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

There’s is more of a view from above the Stampede Grounds Friday morning in Williams Lake than there’s been in several days.

Environment Canada, however, is forecasting cloudy skies, with 60 per chance of showers late Friday morning and afternoon, with a risk of a thunderstorm.

The forecast is also for widespread smoke.

Winds are also predicted to become northwest at 20 kilometres an hour and gusting to 40 km/hr by noon, with a 60-per cent chance of showers in the evening and a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening.

Presently the temperature is 16C at the Williams Lake airport with a low of 6C predicted for Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud, clear skies and a high of 17C.