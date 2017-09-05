Wildfires destroy 62 homes, 140 outbuildings says CRD

Cariboo Regional District image The summer’s wildfires have claimed 62 homes and 140 outbuildings so far, the Cariboo Regional District confirmed Tuesday.

The summer’s wildfires have destroyed 62 homes and 140 outbuildings in the region, Cariboo Regional District (CRD) chair Al Richmond confirmed Tuesday.

“I would like to express my sincere regrets to those who have lost homes and other structures in the Cariboo region. I encourage our communities to extend love and support to these families as we do so well here in the Cariboo,” Richmond said. “Also, thank you to the BC Wildfire Service and all the structural firefighters who continue to work so hard to protect our communities. I cannot express how thankful we are for your continued efforts.”

In areas where it is safe to do so, the CRD is conducting comprehensive assessments with the help of volunteer fire departments and search and rescue crews to determine the number of structures lost.

The CRD continues to gather information about the status of structures throughout the region and to make every effort to contact owners of impacted structures before releasing details publicly.

“We will update these numbers as more information becomes available,” Richmond said.